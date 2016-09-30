SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Vale SA intends to form a
strategic partnership in fertilizers, a segment in which the
world's largest iron ore producer, has failed to find a partner
or sell in recent years.
In a securities filing on Thursday, Rio de Janeiro-based
Vale said board members did not discuss a sale of the
fertilizers unit. In recent days, several local newspapers said
a sale of the unit would be approved at the Thursday board
meeting.
Reuters reported on June 17 that Mosaic Co was in talks with
Vale about the fertilizer unit, following the collapse of an
attempted venture with Apollo Global Management LLC for the
division.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Michael Perry)