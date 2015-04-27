MELBOURNE/LONDON, April 27 Brazil's Vale SA
has chosen Barclays to advise it on the sale
of some or all of its Australian coal assets, two people close
to the situation said on Monday, as the company looks to raise
money to ride out the commodities rout.
The company needs cash to continue building a giant iron ore
mine in the Amazon, as its earnings have been hurt by a slump in
prices for most of its key products, led by iron ore.
"The chief executive is Brazil-oriented so they could sell
everything. They have minimal exposure (in Australia)," one of
the people said, declining to be named since the matter is
private.
Murilo Ferreira was named CEO of Vale in May 2011. His
predecessor, Roger Agnelli, was focused on expansion outside
Brazil.
Vale's coal assets in Australia include the Carborough Downs
mine, and the Belvedere and Eagle Downs projects in Queensland.
It is also the majority owner of the Integra mine in New
South Wales and 50 percent owner of the Isaac Plains mine in
Queensland, both of which it has put on care and maintenance due
to the slump in coal prices.
Spokesmen for Vale in Australia, the headquarters of the
company's global coal operations, did not return phone calls or
emails on Monday.
Vale last year sold a stake in its Mozambique coal project
to Japan's Mitsui & Co for $763 million.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Freya Berry, editing by Louise
Heavens)