UPDATE 3-DuPont expects Dow merger to close later than expected
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds executive comment, shares)
SAO PAULO Dec 19 Mosaic Co, the world's top producer of concentrated phosphate, has agreed to purchase Vale SA's fertilizer unit for about $2.5 billion in cash and equity.
In a filing on Monday, Vale said it would receive $1.25 billion in cash and $1.25 billion in newly-issued Mosaic shares, a roughly 11 percent stake in the firm. Vale will retain control of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizing assets in the city of Cubatão. (Reporting by Roberto Samora and Bruno Federowski; editing by David Clarke)
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds executive comment, shares)
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 CPFL Energia, Brazil's largest private power company, is eying acquisitions in power generation and distribution as an investment by China's State Grid boosts its growth plans, Chief Executive Officer André Dorf said on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 Brazil's Odebrecht SA is working on a thorough revamping of compliance rules that could lead to the appointment of more independent board members and a definitive exit of the namesake family from the board of the scandal-tarnished conglomerate, a person with knowledge of the plan said on Tuesday.