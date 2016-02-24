SAO PAULO Feb 24 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Wednesday its current chairman of the board Dan Antonio Marinho was being replaced by Gueitiro Matsuo Genso, currently president of pension fund Previ.

Vale said in a securities filing that the change is a "natural transition that reinforces Vale's strategic direction and its short- and medium-term initiatives." (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)