RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 5 Brazil's Vale SA
said Friday it was in negotiations with an investor
over the sale of a stake in its Mozambique coal assets,
responding to reports it is selling the stake to Japanese trader
Mitsui & Co.
On Thursday, Reuters cited two sources as saying Vale was
poised to sell a stake in its Moatize coal project in Mozambique
to Mitsui. One source said a 15 percent stake would be sold to
Mitsui for about $450 million.
Mitsui is also set to acquire 50 percent of the project's
rail and port in exchange for future investments, one of the
sources said.
Vale said in a statement it was "in continuing negotiations
with a potential investor for its coal mining and logistics
assets in Mozambique."
It will announce the transaction's details "if and when a
deal is reached," Vale said.
Mitsui declined to comment.
Vale executives at an investor event in London Friday said
the company would make no further comments on coal at the event.
Vale said it would give an update on coal operations Dec. 17.
Vale, which has been hit by a dramatic fall in the price of
its key profit driver iron ore, said a year ago it was looking
to sell a 15-25 percent stake in its coal assets, spread between
Australia and Mozambique.
Analysts at the time valued the coal operations at about $4
billion.
Moatize, one of the largest metallurgical coal mines in the
world, was seen as Vale's best asset in the portfolio by far.
Metallurgical coal is used to make coke, a key raw material
for steelmaking.
It has not been an easy market in which to find a buyer.
Coal prices have declined steadily for more than three years as
demand has failed to keep pace with rising production.
Last month European coal futures fell to $69.60
per tonne, their lowest since 2007.
Vale preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of
stock, fell 0.4 percent in morning trading in Sao Paulo. Mitsui
shares closed up 0.21 percent in Tokyo.
