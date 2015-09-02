(Changes million to thousands in dollar conversion in third
paragraph)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 2 Brazil's Vale SA
said on Wednesday it had received a ruling allowing
it to restart operations at the Onca Puma nickel mine in Para
state.
A federal court last month ordered operations stopped due to
a dispute over payments to local indigenous communities.
Vale said in an email to Reuters that a court order for the
company to pay the indigenous communities 3 million reais
($796,000) had also been suspended.
($1 = 3.77 reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)