RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 2 Brazil's Vale SA said on Wednesday it had received a ruling allowing it to restart operations at the Onca Puma nickel mine in Para state.

A federal court last month ordered operations stopped due to a dispute over payments to local indigenous communities.

Vale said in an email to Reuters that a court order for the company to pay the indigenous communities 3 million reais ($796,000) had also been suspended.

($1 = 3.77 reais)

