RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 16 Brazilian miner Vale SA expects 2015 to be a tough year for iron ore, but the price of the steel ingredient is not likely to fall below current levels, the company's head of iron ore, Peter Poppinga, said at an industry event on Tuesday.

Poppinga added that the iron ore market .IO62-CNI=SI is likely to find a balance between supply and demand in the next year or two. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)