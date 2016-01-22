(Adds HSBC comment, estimates on the port closure)
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 22 The court-ordered closure
of miner Vale SA's Port of Tubarão in Brazil has
blocked the loading of some 200,000 tonnes of iron ore per day,
the company said in a statement on Friday.
The court order, issued on Thursday due to pollution
concerns, is also blocking access to 44,0000 tonnes of imported
coal per day, which supplies much of Brazil's steel industry.
Earlier on Friday, Moody's put Vale's credit rating on
review for possible downgrade to "junk" status.
Tubarão moves about 35 percent of Vale's iron ore and is one
of the world's largest iron ore terminals.
If the facility is closed for more than four days, Vale will
have to stop mining at many of its major mines in Minas Gerais
for lack of storage space for ore, Leonardo Shinohara, mining
analyst with HSBC in Sao Paulo, said in a client note.
"We think that the port and the mines had already half of
their stockyard capacity filled up because of the rainy season,"
he wrote. "If shipments are not allowed for more than 4 days,
some southern system mines will have to halt operations."
According to HSBC, Vale shipped 105 million tonnes of iron
ore from Tubarão port in 2015, about 35 percent of a forecast of
328 million tonnes of iron ore and iron ore pellet sales last
year.
Vale said it will take action to guarantee that its iron ore
shipments resume from Tubarão as soon as it can get a court
injunction.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Bernard Orr and Tom Brown)