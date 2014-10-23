(Adds analyst comment and share price)
By Stephen Eisenhammer
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 23 Brazilian miner Vale
produced 85.7 million tonnes of iron ore in the third quarter,
the highest level in the company's history, as it ramps up
output to counter falling prices.
Production of iron ore rose 3 percent on the same period
last year and 7.9 percent on the previous quarter, Vale
said on Thursday, beating forecasts from
brokers Citi Group and Cowen and Company.
Growth at Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, still
lagged its Australian rivals. In recent days, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton reported increases of 12 percent and 15
percent, respectively, in iron ore production.
Renato Antunes, analyst at Brasil Plural, said the figures
were further "evidence of management's efforts to fix one of
Vale's main disadvantages relative to peers over the past
several years - (lack of) production growth."
Rising output from Australia in particular has come as
China's growth and subsequent demand for iron ore slows, forcing
the spot price .IO62-CNI=SI down 40 percent this year to near
5-year lows.
Vale shares fell 1.3 percent in morning trading, weighed by
the iron ore price and political concerns over Brazil's upcoming
election.
Recent polls suggest President Dilma Rousseff will win
re-election in a second round vote on Sunday, beating preferred
market candidate Aecio Neves.
Despite record production, Vale said shipments in the third
quarter were hit by disruption to its railway at that Carajas
mine in the Amazon. In September the railway used to transport
ore to an Atlantic Ocean port was shut for four days due to a
protest blocking its tracks.
Alongside its core profit driver of iron ore, Vale said it
produced 72,100 tonnes of nickel in the quarter, a 16.4 percent
rise from the same quarter last year. Analysts watch Vale's base
metals division, of which nickel is the largest component, to
see if it can help offset falling revenue from iron ore.
Vale also produced 2.34 million tonnes of coal, while copper
production was 104,800 tonnes.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bernadette Baum)