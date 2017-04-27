BRIEF-Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project
* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
SAO PAULO, April 27 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, posted net income that missed estimates in the first quarter, reflecting the impact of heavy rains that hampered output in a key mine and increasing financial expenses.
In a Thursday securities filing, Vale said net income totaled $2.490 billion, compared with an average consensus estimate of $3.325 billion in profit. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, hit $4.308 billion, below a consensus estimate of $4.996 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Richard Lough)
* Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining and announces updated PFS results; post tax C$265 million NPV8pct and 27.6pct IRR
June 15 The planned merger of DuPont and Dow Chemical Co on Thursday has won U.S. antitrust approval on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.