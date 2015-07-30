(Adds executive's comments, company background, share price)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 Vale SA, the
world's biggest iron ore producer, returned to profit in the
second quarter, bolstered by higher output and cost cuts as it
kept up pressure on Australian rivals in its fight for market
share.
But as the Brazilian miner battles to increase margins, Vale
said iron ore production next year will likely be less than the
376 million tonnes it had previously forecast.
"Probably we'll be between the guidance we gave... and the
340 million tonnes we are producing in 2015," iron ore chief
Peter Poppinga told analysts on a conference call, adding the
company was phasing out higher-cost production.
Vale overcame a slump in iron ore prices to report a net
profit of $1.68 billion on Thursday, moving into the black for
the first time in a year. That was a jump of 17.3 percent from
the same quarter a year ago, and more than four times the
average forecast of $408 million of six analysts in a Reuters
poll.
The performance "shows the company is prepared for the
challenging commodities scenario," Chief Financial Officer
Luciano Siani said.
A big part of the improved result was a reduction in cash
costs, with Vale lowering its cost of producing a tonne of iron
ore to $15.8 per tonne, from $18.3 per tonne in the first
quarter.
With the iron ore price .IO62-CNI=SI about half of its
year-ago level, mining companies have focused on reducing costs
to survive the slump.
For Vale, one of the lowest-cost producers of the
steelmaking raw material alongside Australia's Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton, the result was a welcome boost after a
string of quarterly losses.
"Management is delivering on its promises," Citigroup
analysts Alexander Hacking and Thiago Ojea said in a note.
The results come a week after the Rio de Janeiro-based
company announced record mine output for the second quarter.
Crucially, Vale said its realized price, a measure of how
much it earned on ore sales, rose to $50.6 per tonne, from $46
per tonne in the first quarter.
The company also sold a stake in its subsidiary MBR for 4
billion reais ($1.2 billion), helping to cover a cash shortfall
as Vale invests in a new iron ore mine in the Amazon, the
largest project in its history.
Vale shares rose as much as 5 percent but pared gains to
trade up 0.3 percent at 15.16 reais at midday.
($1 = 3.37 Brazilian reais)
