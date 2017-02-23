* Vale posts Q4 net profit of $525 mln
By Stephen Eisenhammer
BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA
reported on Thursday net profit of $525 million for
the fourth quarter, falling short of analyst expectations but
reversing a heavy loss in the period a year earlier thanks to
record output and higher iron ore prices.
A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast net profit of $1.8
billion in the quarter, but the world's largest producer of iron
ore fell short on account of impairments totaling $2.9 billion,
principally on fertilizer and nickel assets.
In the same period of 2015, Vale reported a net loss of $8.6
billion.
The quarter marked a return to cash generation for the miner
on the back of rallying iron ore prices .IO62-CNO=MB, which
rose around 80 percent in 2016.
Vale posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $4.77 billion, the
highest since the fourth quarter of 2013.
Analysts at Bernstein said the results were positive, noting
the company had trimmed net debt to $25.08 billon at the end of
2016, from $25.23 billion at the same point in 2015.
"We continue to like Vale, as we believe that we have
reached an inflection point for the company; cash generation and
rapid de-gearing is the agenda henceforth, and we believe that
the positive results today should lend further weight to this
argument," Bernstein's Paul Gait said in a note.
With higher prices and iron ore production reaching record
levels, Vale reported net profit of $3.98 billion for the full
year, a huge swing from a loss of $12.13 billion in 2015, the
biggest loss in the company's history.
"With strong production and the recovery in prices, it was
forecast we'd have a strong quarter and finish the year
strongly. And that's exactly what happened," Vale's Chief
Financial Officer Luciano Siani said in a video on the company's
website.
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)