RIO DE JANEIRO, April 30 Iron ore prices are
likely to rise in coming months as inefficient producers leave
the market and some mines exhaust their output capacity, Vale
Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said on Wednesday.
The Brazilian mining company has no intention of
delaying strategic investments even if prices of iron ore, its
main product, stay where they are or fall further, Ferreira told
reporters in a phone conference.
"For the first time in 10 years, supply is greater than
demand," Jose Carlos Martins, head of Vale's ferrous metals
division, said in the same conference. "At the same time, demand
has risen slower than expected."
He added that 40 million to 50 million tonnes of iron ore
capacity are leaving the market every year as mines are
exhausted or because they are no longer economically viable.
So far this year, iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have fallen
21 percent to $105.40 a tonne, according to Steel Intelligence
and Thomson Reuters.
Vale also said nickel prices are likely to rise above
$20,000 a tonne in 2015. After that, prices could rise to levels
last seen in 2007, when they went above $30,000 a tonne.
