LONDON Dec 1 Vale SA, the world's
top iron ore producer, said a judge was soon to ratify a
settlement with the Brazilian government regarding its Samarco
iron ore joint venture with BHP Billiton.
General Counsel Clovis Torres told investors and analysts at
a presentation in London that it "should not take long" for a
judge in Brazil to approve the Samarco settlement.
Vale and BHP reached a deal with the Brazilian government in
March to pay an estimated 20 billion reais in damages over 15
years for a deadly dam spill in November 2015.
Considered Brazil's worst environmental disaster, the burst
tailings dam in the state of Minas Gerais killed 19 people, left
hundreds homeless and polluted a major river.
In Brazil a judge has to ratify a settlement for it to
become legally binding.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Eric Onstad in London and
Stephen Eisenhammer in Brazil; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)