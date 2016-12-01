LONDON Dec 1 Vale SA, the world's top iron ore producer, said a judge was soon to ratify a settlement with the Brazilian government regarding its Samarco iron ore joint venture with BHP Billiton.

General Counsel Clovis Torres told investors and analysts at a presentation in London that it "should not take long" for a judge in Brazil to approve the Samarco settlement.

Vale and BHP reached a deal with the Brazilian government in March to pay an estimated 20 billion reais in damages over 15 years for a deadly dam spill in November 2015.

Considered Brazil's worst environmental disaster, the burst tailings dam in the state of Minas Gerais killed 19 people, left hundreds homeless and polluted a major river.

In Brazil a judge has to ratify a settlement for it to become legally binding.

