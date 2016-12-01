(Adds details, background, quotes)
LONDON Dec 1 Vale SA, the world's
top iron ore producer, said a judge was soon to ratify a
settlement with the Brazilian government regarding its Samarco
iron ore joint venture with BHP Billiton.
General Counsel Clovis Torres told investors and analysts at
a presentation in London that it "should not take long" for a
judge in Brazil to approve the Samarco settlement.
Vale and BHP reached a deal with the Brazilian government in
March to pay an estimated 20 billion reais in damages over 15
years for a deadly dam spill in November 2015.
Considered Brazil's worst environmental disaster, the burst
tailings dam in the state of Minas Gerais killed 19 people, left
hundreds homeless and polluted a major river.
In Brazil a judge has to ratify a settlement for it to
become legally binding.
Vale was in discussions with BHP on restarting Samarco and
on whether Vale infrastructure could help the joint venture,
Vale Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said, adding an
announcement was expected on Dec. 15.
"We have huge infrastructure in Minas Gerais province and we
can cooperate with Samarco. At a certain point BHP thought it
was feasible with just Samarco infrastructure, but now I think
that we are aligned," he said.
Separately, Ferreira said he did not expect a blending
agreement to be agreed in the short term with Australian iron
ore miner Fortescue Metals Group.
Fortescue, the world's No. 4 iron ore miner, and Vale
announced in March that they were in talks to blend up to 100
million tonnes of their ore in China, but negotiations have
since stalled.
The aim was to match the quality of the ore produced by
rival Rio Tinto , seen as the benchmark in
China, and win a bigger market share.
