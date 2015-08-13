(Repeats for wider distribution)

TORONTO Aug 13 Vale SA said on Thursday it has declared an emergency at its Copper Cliff smelter in Sudbury, Ontario, following a nitrogen dioxide leak, according to a report from CBC news.

The report said that a spokeswoman for Vale has advised all residents in the area to remain indoors and close their doors and windows until an all clear is sounded. It said police and fire officials are on the scene.

CBC news confirmed a yellow plume was visible above the Vale complex - and cars were being directed away from the smelter.

Vale was not immediately reachable for comment.

