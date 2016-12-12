BRIEF-Airbus Helicopters targets book to bill ratio of 1 in 2017
* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry
SAO PAULO Dec 12 Vale SA said on Monday that a Brazilian judge had given the world's No. 1 iron ore producer another 30 days to deposit part of 1.2 billion reais ($355 million) in reparation guarantees related to a dam accident at Samarco Mineração.
In a securities filing, Vale reiterated its support for Samarco, in which it and BHP Billiton Plc each own a 50 percent stake.
The Brazil-based iron ore joint venture halted operations almost 13 months ago following a deadly dam break that destroyed a city and killed 19 people.
($1 = 3.3770 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
BEIRUT, Jan 26 Lebanon relaunched its first oil and gas exploration and production licensing round after a three-year delay, its energy minister said on Thursday, kick-starting the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis.