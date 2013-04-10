* Double tax for units outside tax havens struck down
* Investors continuing to weigh decision
* Vale shares close 3.5 percent lower
SAO PAULO, April 10 Preferred shares of
Brazilian mining company Vale SA fell over 3 percent
on Wednesday after Brazil's Supreme Court declared a partial end
to double taxation of foreign units of Brazilian companies.
Vale, the world's No. 2 mining company and
largest producer of iron ore, faces about 30 billion reais
($15.2 billion) in back taxes on profits from foreign units. The
company considers it improper double taxation.
"It's still very confusing, the market is still trying to
figure it out, but most are seeing this as negative for Vale,
that they lost," said Douglas Pinto, a broker with BGC Liquidez
in Sao Paulo.
Brazil's Supreme Court on Wednesday declared a partial end
to double taxation of foreign units of Brazilian companies in a
split decision that may fail to resolve a dispute over billions
of dollars in back taxes on Vale SA and other Brazilian
multinationals.
Vale shares had risen in recent sessions on speculation that
the company would achieve a favorable decision in the case.
"Traders thought the result would give a boost to the
company's cash position as the company had already provisioned
the money for an unfavorable decision," said Fabio Goncalves, an
analyst with Banrisul in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Goncalves said most of Wednesday's losses following the
decision could be attributed to investors zeroing out the
purchases they had made in recent days.