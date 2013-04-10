* Double tax for units outside tax havens struck down

* Investors continuing to weigh decision

* Vale shares close 3.5 percent lower

SAO PAULO, April 10 Preferred shares of Brazilian mining company Vale SA fell over 3 percent on Wednesday after Brazil's Supreme Court declared a partial end to double taxation of foreign units of Brazilian companies.

Vale, the world's No. 2 mining company and largest producer of iron ore, faces about 30 billion reais ($15.2 billion) in back taxes on profits from foreign units. The company considers it improper double taxation.

"It's still very confusing, the market is still trying to figure it out, but most are seeing this as negative for Vale, that they lost," said Douglas Pinto, a broker with BGC Liquidez in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's Supreme Court on Wednesday declared a partial end to double taxation of foreign units of Brazilian companies in a split decision that may fail to resolve a dispute over billions of dollars in back taxes on Vale SA and other Brazilian multinationals.

Vale shares had risen in recent sessions on speculation that the company would achieve a favorable decision in the case.

"Traders thought the result would give a boost to the company's cash position as the company had already provisioned the money for an unfavorable decision," said Fabio Goncalves, an analyst with Banrisul in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Goncalves said most of Wednesday's losses following the decision could be attributed to investors zeroing out the purchases they had made in recent days.