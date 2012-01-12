* Vale says to lose about 2 mln T of ore shipments

* Rains have hurt mining ops in key producing state

* Rains may ease in coming days, return after Friday

* Shipment halt impact seen offset by slow China demand (Adds China market reaction)

By Fabio Couto

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 11 The world's No. 1 iron ore exporter Vale said on Wednesday it halted some iron ore shipments from Brazil due to heavy seasonal rainfall that has killed dozens of people and made mining hazardous.

The Brazilian miner said it will lose an estimated 2 million tonnes of ore shipments, the equivalent of nearly 1 percent of its annual output, due to the rains that have affected its operations in the southeastern region of the country.

Iron ore prices are unlikely to get a sharp boost from the supply disruption given ample port stocks in top buyer China and slow demand from Chinese mills ahead of the Lunar New Year, traders said.

The length of time it takes Brazilian shipments to reach China -- about a month -- also means any impact from the reduced supply may only be felt in February, they said.

Vale earlier this week said it had to temporarily halt some iron ore extraction due to heavy rain to safeguard the health of workers in the major ore producing state of Minas Gerais.

Minas Gerais is Brazil's main iron-ore producing state and accounts for more than half of Vale's output. Rains tend to slow mining operations due to the risk of mudslides and accidents at open pit operations.

A company spokeswoman said she did not know if iron ore mines were offline in the rain-hit regions and declined to give estimates on how long it would take to lift force majeure on shipments. She also did not say if problems with operations could hit the company's annual output target.

"Vale informs that it is declaring force majeure on a number of its iron ore sales contracts effective from today," the company said in a statement. "We are communicating with customers as required under our agreements with them."

Force majeure is a clause included in contracts that removes liability for natural and unavoidable events that restrict companies from fulfilling their obligations.

Vale said the rains "created serious challenges to the operations of our Southeastern and Southern systems." Those networks account for about 15 percent of the world's seaborne iron ore trade, according to Reuters and Vale data.

Brazil's southeastern region has been hit hard by heavy rains that have killed at least 34 people and forced thousands of others to leave their flooded homes. Heavy rains are common in the region this time of year.

A meteorologist at forecaster Somar said rains in Minas Gerais may abate somewhat between Wednesday and Friday, but could return after that.

PRICE IMPACT SEEN HUSHED

"The physical market will take a while to respond to it because all this iron ore is 30-40 days away," said an iron ore trader in Singapore, adding that the pace of shipments from Brazil and Australia, the world's two biggest ore exporters, had slowed since the start of the year because of weather problems.

A cyclone that hit the west Australian coast early on Thursday has shut the world's biggest iron ore export terminals in Australia, although one port, Dampier Port said it has reopened after a 24-hour shutdown.

Large stockpiles of iron ore at Chinese ports should also cushion the impact of any supply shortage.

Stocks of imported ore at major Chinese ports stood at nearly 97 million tonnes during the first week of 2012, according to Chinese consultancy Mysteel, equivalent to about 1-1/2 months of Chinese imports.

"Mills have no problems finding cargo. The problem is they don't have a big urgency to purchase material at the moment," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.

"I don't expect this would have any big impact on the Chinese spot iron ore market as people are not buying now," said another Shanghai-based trader who imports iron ore from Brazil.

Vale sells about 40 percent of its ore to China.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was slightly down at $142.20 a tonne on Wednesday, but still trading near seven-week highs. Iron ore fell nearly 19 percent in 2011 as demand ebbed along with a slowing global economy.

The shipment halt is the second blow for the world's No. 2 mining company in just over a month after one its vessels was damaged and held up loading at Vale's port in Brazil's northeast. The ore vessel - one of the world's largest ships - had cracks in its hull as it was loading ore for its maiden voyage.

Vale is betting big on these giant vessels to reduce transportation costs to China and better compete with mining majors BHP Billion and Rio Tinto .

Rains in Brazil have also affected operations of mining company MMX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista. (Additional reporting by Alonso Soto, Jeb Blount, Peter Murphy, Manolo Serapio Jr. and Ruby Lian; Editing by Miral Fahmy)