RIO DE JANEIRO, July 1 Brazil's Vale SA said it
has sold three of its giant "Valemax" iron ore ships to a group
led by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, continuing
efforts to unload assets to cut debt and focus investment on its
main mining activities.
Vale will receive $269 million for the ships when they are
delivered to the Chinese-led group, likely in
August, Vale said in a statement late on Thursday.
Vale said it was also seeking to sell other Valemax ships.
The vessels, also known as Very Large Ore Carriers (VLOC's) are
about 300 meters (984 feet) long and carry up to 400,000
deadweight tonnes, making them some the largest ships afloat.
