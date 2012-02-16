RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 16 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, said on Thursday that efforts to win approval for its giant "Valemax" iron ore ships to dock in Chinese ports will take time and not be resolved quickly.

Vale is negotiating with China to lift its 350,000-deadweight-tonne limit for ships to dock in Chinese ports in order to win the right of entry of its 400,000-deadweight-tonne Valemaxes, said Jose Carlos Martins, Vale's head of ferrous metals and strategy. (Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)