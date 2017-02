QINGDAO, Sept 28 Brazilian mining giant Vale said China's crude steel production was expected to remain strong despite risks of a recession in developed economies, a trend that would continue to keep global iron ore supplies tight.

Jose Carlos Martins, executive director of sales and marketing of Vale, also said at an industry conference that the long-term fundamentals for the steel industry remain bullish due to growing demand from emerging economies. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ken Wills)