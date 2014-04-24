RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 A Brazilian appeals
court ruled in favor of mining company Vale SA in a dispute over
taxation of foreign units that last year forced the company to
pay 22.3 billion reais ($10 billion) in a settlement with
Brazil's tax authorities, the court's press office said on
Thursday.
Brazil's Superior Justice Tribunal, the last court of appeal
before the Supreme Court, ruled 3 to 1 that Brazilian treaties
with Belgium, Luxembourg and Denmark prevented Brazil from
taxing the profits of Vale units in those countries, the court's
press office said.
The court also ruled that Brazilian rules allowing taxation
of Vale profit in Bermuda are valid because Brazil has no
relevant tax treaty with the island, the press office said.
($1 = 2.21 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)