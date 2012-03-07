* Miner failed to reach favorable agreement out of court
* Says will continue to fight claim of billions of dollars
in back taxes
* Vale shares closed down 4.4 pct on Tuesday
SAO PAULO, March 6 Brazilian iron ore
miner Vale said in a filing on Tuesday it
will go to the courts to fight a government claim that it owed
back taxes on its earnings from foreign subsidiaries, after
out-of-court efforts to settle the dispute failed.
Vale said it is fighting four actions launched against it by
the Brazilian Revenue Service, which wants the company to pay
the following in taxes and penalties: 3 billion reais for the
period of 1996 to 2002, 10.8 billion reais for the period of
2003 to 2006, 13.2 billion reais for 2007 and 3.5 billion reais
for 2008.
These four cases amount to roughly 30.5 billion reais ($17
billion).
Analysts at Barclays Capital said the company's litigation
defeat on the first action would "weigh on market sentiment."
Vale said on Monday that it would put up 1.6 billion reais
in collateral against the first and smallest of the Revenue
Service's four main charges, after it failed to secure a
favorable ruling on a request for an injunction.
The other three actions by the Revenue Service do not
require collateral, yet.
"Vale's first defeat on this tax dispute should increase
investors' concerns regarding its liabilities," Barclays said in
a research note. "The problems related to Vale's tax disputes
have been one of the main issues keeping investors away."
Vale said the Revenue Service actions against it are being
fought separately, and it remains confident that it will win on
the grounds that the charges ignore double taxation treaties
between Brazil and other countries where its subsidiaries are
based.
Vale shares on the local exchange closed down 4.4 percent on
Tuesday at 40.17 reais, while the main Bovespa index of blue
chip stocks closed down 2.7 percent.
Vale announced just over a year ago that the government was
pursuing the company for back taxes.
($1=1.759 reais)
