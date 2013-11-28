* Discount cuts estimated $19.4 bln obligation by 50 pct
* Vale says assessment double-taxes foreign units' profit
* CEO says courts may declare tax illegal, allow rebate
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 27 Brazilian miner Vale SA
said on Wednesday that it agreed to pay 22.325
billion reais ($9.61 billion) in taxes on profit from overseas
operations, accepting an offer from Brazil's government that
cuts a disputed back-tax bill in half.
The world's largest producer of iron ore will spread
payments over 15 years with 5.965 billion reais, or 27 percent
of the total, due this month. The agreement came as Vale neared
a deadline of Friday to either accept the government's discount
offer or see it vanish.
The remaining 16.36 billion reais will be made in 179
monthly payments, Vale said in a statement. Without the
discount, Vale estimated its disputed tax bill at 45 billion
reais ($19.4 billion).
While Vale agreed to end lawsuits contesting the payments
for the 2003-2012 period in exchange for the discount, Chief
Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said the company still
considers the Brazilian assessment unfair "double taxation".
Brazil, Vale says, is charging tax its subsidiaries already
paid to foreign governments. With units in more than 30
countries and mines in countries as diverse as Canada, Peru,
Australia, Mozambique and the French territory of New Caledonia,
it is Brazil's most international company.
"We have made this decision because it offers us significant
discounts," Ferreira said on a conference call. "But we have a
good cause and in no way giving up on our legal theories."
As a result of tax credits, the cash impact on Vale's 2013
profit will be 20.7 billion reais, the company said. Future
payments will be adjusted for inflation using Brazil's benchmark
Selic rate, which Brazil's central bank raised a half percentage
point to 10 percent on Wednesday, its highest level since March
2012.
The tax payments will be made out of the company's cash flow
and will not affect the payment of dividends under the company's
current dividend program, Ferreira said.
As the biggest supplier of iron ore, the main ingredient in
steel, Vale provides between a quarter and a third of the
world's seaborne iron ore exports. It is also the No. 2 producer
of nickel and a major miner of copper, gold and fertilizers such
as nitrates and potash.
The decision to pay comes as Vale seeks to streamline
operations, sell money-losing units and focus on Brazilian iron
ore output to deal with a slowing of global demand for major
commodities.
Brazil's government, for its part, has worked for more than
a decade to increase tax collection to pay debt, finance social
programs and fund a rapid expansion of government employment.
This need has become more urgent as the economy weakens, revenue
rises more slowly than spending, and key budget targets risk
being missed.
LEGAL DEBATE
Other Brazilian multinationals face similar, but much
smaller, tax assessments and have also opposed the payments.
These companies include the likes of steelmakers Cia.
Siderurgica Nacional and Gerdau SA, meat
packer JBS, food processor BRF SA and
chemical company Braskem SA.
Several cases launched by other companies and Brazil's
National Industrial Confederation (CNI) challenging the tax
regulations used to assess Vale's tax bill are being debated by
Brazil's Supreme Court and its Superior Justice Tribunal, the
country's next highest court.
Decisions in those cases could be reached in the coming
weeks and months. But the government's offer of a discount to
Vale - primarily through a 21.9 billion real cut in fines,
interest and related fees - was set to expire this week.
CEO Ferreira said Vale will be attentive to future tax
rulings.
"If in the future there are decisions about the
constitutionality or legality of the tax decisions and if those
decisions apply to Brazilian companies generally, we will not
hesitate to halt payments and seek a rebate for those taxes
already paid," he said on the conference call.
Vale's effective tax rate will be about 23 percent this
year, compared with 18 percent in recent years, and stay at the
23 to 25 percent level in the future, company officials said.
Whatever the courts decide, Ferreira said, a Presidential
decree under review by Brazil's congress will scale back
Brazil's authority to assess taxes on overseas profits.
Among the measures in the decree, due to take effect at the
start of next year, is a provision allowing taxes on overseas
units to be spread over five years.