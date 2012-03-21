* No new forecast for when the railway could reopen
* Vale sees minimal impact, to speed flow to other ports
SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazilian miner Vale
said on Wednesday the rail line serving its Carajas
iron ore mine remained closed after hopes the track that
connects its single largest mine to a sea port would reopen by
Tuesday.
Traffic on the railway was stopped after a metal structure
on a bridge over the Mearim River collapsed last Friday. The
company's press office said it had no new forecast for when the
track could reopen.
Vale said on Monday it expected the closure would keep about
300,000 tonnes of ore from reaching the Ponta da Madeira port in
the state of Maranhao, but expected to compensate for that with
faster shipments through other ports.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Murphy)