BRASILIA, April 6 Brazilian miner Vale SA
could sell a minority stake in its fertilizer unit by
the end of the year, newspaper Valor said on Wednesday, citing
unnamed market sources.
Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara International ASA
is tipped as a potential buyer in a deal that could yield Vale
an expected $1.2 billion, Valor reported.
Representatives of Vale and Yara did not immediately respond
to requests for comments.
Vale is seeking to sell $10 billion in assets in the next 18
months after taking the biggest loss in decades in the fourth
quarter of 2015 but analysts have told Reuters a fire sale could
destroy equity value.
Meanwhile, Yara plans to raise investments to become more
competitive and grow its business.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bill Trott)