RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 11 Brazil's Vale SA in a securities filing late Thursday said it has begun producing copper at its Lubambe mine in Zambia.

Production at the mine, which began on Oct. 4, is expected to lead to an annual output of 45,000 tonnes of copper, the company said.

The Lubambe mine is a joint venture with African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. and Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Ltd., the statement added. (Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Gary Hill)