BOSTON Oct 30 Hedge fund mogul William Ackman
told his investors on Friday that he was confident in his bet on
Valeant Pharmaceuticals, but faulted the company for a
weak response to a short-seller's allegations it is improperly
inflating revenues.
He said during a teleconference that Valeant had made a
"meaningful mistake" of underinvesting in its public relations,
offering only a curt denial of short-seller Citron's claims this
month it used phantom sales to boost its bottom line.
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund is
one of Valeant's top investors, and has taken a big hit due to
Valeant's falling share price.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard
Valdmanis)