BRIEF-Envision Healthcare agrees to acquire Imaging Advantage
* Envision healthcare enters definitive agreement to acquire imaging advantage
April 27 Talks are on hold to merge drugmakers Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Actavis Inc in a deal that would have created a healthcare giant, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Saturday.
A Valeant spokeswoman and an Actavis spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment outside of business hours.
* Envision healthcare enters definitive agreement to acquire imaging advantage
* GE and Baker Hughes receive expected requests for additional information from the DOJ
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: