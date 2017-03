May 30 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Friday that it would increase the cash component in its takeover bid for Botox-maker Allergan Inc for the second time this week, contingent on the two sides negotiating.

Valeant said it would pay $72 in cash - up from $58.30 on Wednesday - and 0.83 share of Valeant stock for each Allergan share. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chris Reese)