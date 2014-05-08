BRIEF-Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
May 8 Deal-making drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Thursday that it plans with activist investor Pershing Square to pursue a special meeting to change up the board of Allergan Inc , which it hopes to acquire.
Valeant Chief Financial Officer Howard Schiller also said the company is ready to negotiate with Allergan and will commence with Pershing a referendum of Allergan shareholders on support for holding discussions with Valeant. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
March 13 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, people familiar with the matter said.
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.