May 8 Deal-making drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Thursday that it plans with activist investor Pershing Square to pursue a special meeting to change up the board of Allergan Inc , which it hopes to acquire.

Valeant Chief Financial Officer Howard Schiller also said the company is ready to negotiate with Allergan and will commence with Pershing a referendum of Allergan shareholders on support for holding discussions with Valeant. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Editing by Franklin Paul)