BRIEF-Bellus Health to sell subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
* Press release - Bellus Health announces the sale of subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
June 25 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International on Wednesday said it had called a special meeting for its shareholders to approve the issuance of new shares, another step in its pursuit of Botox maker Allergan Inc .
Valeant's multiple offers for Allergan have been rebuffed and the company is proceeding with a hostile takeover. It has taken its $53 billion offer, made jointly with Pershing Square Capital Management head William Ackman, directly to shareholders through a separate proxy solicitation to Allergan investors.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer)
* Press release - Bellus Health announces the sale of subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
* Nhi acquires $26.2 million assisted living/memory care facility
* Sienna senior living inc. Announces acquisition of a 61% interest in glenmore lodge