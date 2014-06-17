PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 20
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 17 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Executive Officer Mike Pearson said on Tuesday that he sees no need to adjust the company's offer for Allergan Inc .
Valeant's bid includes both stock and cash, but its shares have fallen for 10 straight sessions. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.