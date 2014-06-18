BRIEF-REV Group expands market partnership with ETR vehicles in Georgia
June 18 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday it began an exchange offer for Allergan Inc that will expire on Aug. 15, unless extended.
Valeant, which said on Tuesday it would launch the offer this week, said Allergan shareholders can choose to trade each share for $72 in cash and 0.83 Valeant shares. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
NEW YORK, March 21 NYSE Arca said on Tuesday that all systems were functioning normally after a technical issue in the prior session prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
* Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited is using technologies from Honeywell UOP for expansion, modernization of refinery at visakhapatnam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: