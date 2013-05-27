May 27 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will focus in 2013 on integrating its new acquisitions, most notably Bausch & Lomb, Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on Monday. Valeant, which will buy the eye care company for $8.7 billion in cash, will also look for small acquisitions that fit its dermatology and opthalmology businesses, Pearson said in an interview with Reuters. Buying Bausch & Lomb raises Valeant's debt to trailing EBITDA ratio to 4.6 times, but the acquired company's cash flow and earnings should bring that ratio under four times by the second half of 2014, Pearson said.