Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
May 27 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will focus in 2013 on integrating its new acquisitions, most notably Bausch & Lomb, Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on Monday. Valeant, which will buy the eye care company for $8.7 billion in cash, will also look for small acquisitions that fit its dermatology and opthalmology businesses, Pearson said in an interview with Reuters. Buying Bausch & Lomb raises Valeant's debt to trailing EBITDA ratio to 4.6 times, but the acquired company's cash flow and earnings should bring that ratio under four times by the second half of 2014, Pearson said.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.