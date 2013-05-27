(Fixes ticker in first line of story) TORONTO, May 27 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Monday that it had inked an $8.7 billion cash deal to take over eye health company Bausch & Lomb Holdings. The deal, to be financed through debt and equity, will see some $4.5 billion go to an investor group led by Warburg Pincus LLC, with some $4.2 billion used to pay down Bausch & Lomb's outstanding debt. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by David Cowell)