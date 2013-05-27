Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
(Fixes ticker in first line of story) TORONTO, May 27 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Monday that it had inked an $8.7 billion cash deal to take over eye health company Bausch & Lomb Holdings. The deal, to be financed through debt and equity, will see some $4.5 billion go to an investor group led by Warburg Pincus LLC, with some $4.2 billion used to pay down Bausch & Lomb's outstanding debt. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by David Cowell)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.