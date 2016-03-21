By Sarah N. Lynch and Mica Rosenberg
| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, March 21
Valeant on Monday said Chief Executive Michael Pearson was
leaving the company, and billionaire investor William Ackman,
one of the company's biggest shareholders, would take a seat on
its board, as Valeant tries to rectify accounting problems and
save its business.
Valeant is under investigation by both state and federal
agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In a strongly worded statement, the company said "improper
conduct" by former chief financial officer Howard Schiller and
by its former corporate controller contributed to a misstatement
of financial results. Schiller and the controller, whom a person
familiar with the matter identified as Tanya Carro, provided
incorrect information to the board committee and its auditors,
Valeant said.
"They want to send the message to the SEC and the various
states attorneys general that, 'Hey, look, we are making some of
the big shots walk the gang plank, we have done the digging,"
said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan with
expertise in corporate governance.
Valeant declined to comment.
Schiller issued a statement denying wrongdoing and said he
had declined the board's request to resign from his current role
as a company director. Carro, who has been placed on
administrative leave, could not be reached for comment.
Schiller, who had worked alongside Pearson for a number of
years, left as CFO last year, though he returned to Valeant as
interim CEO after Pearson went on medical leave.
Valeant, which makes prescription dermatology drugs and
consumer products like Bausch & Lomb eye care, has come under
fire for aggressive drug price increases. It is under
investigation by Congress and the U.S. attorney's offices for
Massachusetts and for the Southern District of New York.
The company is also being investigated by the SEC. The probe
was sparked after short seller Andrew Left accused Valeant in
October of using a specialty pharmacy, Philidor Rx Services, to
inflate revenue, people familiar with the matter told Reuters
earlier this month.
Valeant has denied the accusations, though it set up an
internal board committee to review its relationship with
Philidor.
Valeant's internal review identified around $58 million in
net revenue in the second half of 2014 that should not have been
recognized on the company's financial statements. On Monday, the
company said its financial statements for 2014 and the first
nine months of 2015 could no longer be relied upon.
The SEC is likely to "ramp up their inquiry if for no other
reason than the company itself has admitted to improper
accounting," said Joseph Carcello, an accounting professor at
the University of Tennessee.
According to guidelines first laid out in a 2001 SEC report
known commonly as the Seaboard Report, companies can be credited
for their efforts to discipline wrongdoers and self-report
problems.
Highlighting the actions of individuals could reduce
penalties in a potential settlement with the SEC, said James
Cox, an expert in corporate and securities law at Duke
University.
"This is an attempt to try and calm the waters," Cox said.
The Department of Justice issued a memorandum last year
emphasizing that company cooperation with government
investigations must include efforts to identify individual
wrongdoing.
An SEC spokeswoman declined comment on the status of the
Valeant probe. The Department of Justice declined to comment on
whether or not it is investigating Valeant.
Valeant is also facing four securities fraud lawsuits filed
in New Jersey federal court last year accusing it of inflating
the company's share price by not disclosing the use of specialty
pharmacies to prop up sales of high-priced drugs. The company
has not yet filed an answer to those complaints.
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York and Sarah N. Lynch in
Washington; Additional reporting by Dena Aubin in New York;
Editing by Noeleen Walder, Michele Gershberg and Leslie Adler)