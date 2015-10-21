Oct 21 Mike Pearson's methods heading one of the
world's most acquisitive drugmakers have long been viewed as
troubling to some, merely unorthodox to others.
The chief executive officer of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc has led the company since
2008. During most of his tenure, Valeant was a stock-market
winner - until this year.
Shares of Laval, Quebec-based Valeant plunged as much as 40
percent on Wednesday, before partly recovering, after
short-seller Citron Research accused it of fraud. Valeant
"categorically" denied the allegations.
It was the latest blow to a company whose pricing practices
and patient assistance programs are also under investigation by
federal prosecutors.
The stock drop erased almost $10 billion in market
capitalization and marked a career nadir for Pearson, whose
approach at Valeant has never strayed far from controversy.
Pearson grew up in a family of modest means in London,
Ontario, the son of a phone installer who sacrificed to send his
son to prestigious Duke University, according to the Globe and
Mail in 2013.
Early on, Pearson revealed himself as someone willing to
work hard to achieve. As a youth, he joined the Boy Scouts and
rose to Eagle Scout, the organization's highest rank.
The hard work carried into the head office. The former
consultant at McKinsey & Co took the Valeant helm and started by
simplifying the number of businesses and countries Valeant
operated in.
"It was an $800-million-in-revenue company that was
operating in over 100 countries," Pearson said in a 2014
interview with Institutional Investor magazine. "When I went to
the first board meeting, they had the flags of all the
countries, and it was like the United Nations."
In 2010, Canada's Biovail Corp and U.S.-based Valeant
merged, with the combined company assuming the Valeant name, the
Canadian head office, and keeping Pearson as CEO.
Pearson has since carried out dozens of deals at Valeant's
helm, including big names such as Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Revenue has grown seven-fold since 2010 to $8.3 billion last
year, but Pearson's deal-making has also racked up debt.
Pearson has also faced criticism for a strategy of buying
companies and slashing research, and its method of reporting
adjusted earnings that some say masks its true bottom line.
In the past, Valeant has said it has begun to disclose more
information and defended its business model, saying it is also
significantly growing sales of existing products.
The company did not immediately respond to an interview
request.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)