NEW YORK Oct 21 Andrew Left's Citron Research
is largely a one-man investment research operation that has
shaken financial markets in both the United States and China
from his home office in Beverly Hills, California.
His missive on Wednesday on Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc caused the already-reeling
stock to plunge and fed further doubts about the drug company's
operations, beginning with its pricing practices.
"It's down 18 percent now. It's got a lot more to go. The
work speaks for itself," Left told Reuters shortly after his
report was emailed to subscribers, for which he does not charge.
"I have a team around me, but I keep everything secret,"
Left said, adding: "I always want the message to be the
important thing, not the messenger. Notice they say it is
Citron, not Andrew Left. There is no ego in this game. Read what
I write. I don't talk about my operation."
Valeant's U.S. shares were last down 39.5 percent at $88.77
on record trading volume. Left wrote two other reports on
Valeant this year, on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2.
He came to prominence when he and several others, most
notably Carson Block of Muddy Waters Capital, targeted
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies; a number of those
companies eventually either went bankrupt or were de-listed.
Left started out as a broke college graduate who answered an
ad for a boiler-room commodities brokerage, Universal Commodity
Corp in 1993, touting an opportunity to earn $100,000 a year.
He quit nine months later in March 1994. The Florida firm
was cited in December 1995 by the National Futures Association
(NFA) for failure to supervise employees engaged in fraudulent
practices. Left was sanctioned by the NFA as part of a wider
probe into the firm. The firm was closed down in December 2008
after another infraction, the NFA says.
"I didn't know what a boiler room was when I was 23," he
said in a 2011 interview with Reuters.
On Sept. 28, the day of Left's first report on Valeant,
shares fell 16 percent, but that was the same day 18 Democratic
members of a U.S. House of Representatives committee urged their
chairman to subpoena the company, seeking documents related to
price increases.
The shares gained on Oct. 2, when the next Citron report was
published.
Like many short-sellers who tout their research publicly,
Left has a mixed record over 14 years of publishing online.
In November 2014, he notably called wearable camera maker
GoPro as having the " most optimistic conceivable
valuation" that it possibly could command. Shares were trading
around $82 a share at that time - they now trade at $29 a share.
On the flip side, he said he was short Tesla Motors in
September of 2013; the stock is up 14 percent since then.
Among his recent calls, on Oct. 12 Left published a report
critical of 2U Inc, saying the education company was 67
percent overvalued. The stock had already been falling, but
shares fell nearly 18 percent on the day of his report and have
not since recovered.
Left has not always been negative on a company. In March, he
cautioned against piling into the selloff of Lumber Liquidators
after it was accused of selling unsafe flooring. While he
did not disclose a position, he said he was caught too many
times thinking a company was going out of business. Shares,
however, continued to sink.
A long position he disclosed in Sodastream in
February 2014 has also been a loser, as the stock has slipped in
that time. His bet on Blackberry from January
2014 was a winner for several months, but the stock has
underperformed since the summer.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases and David Gaffen; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)