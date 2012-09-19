TORONTO, Sept 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc said on Wednesday it is
offering about $1.75 billion of senior unsecured notes through a
U.S. subsidiary to help fund its acquisition of Medicis
Pharmaceutical Corp.
Separately, the company said it plans to offer about $500
million in senior unsecured notes. The proceeds from the
offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including
potential acquisitions.
Earlier this month, the Canadian drugmaker said it would
acquire U.S. rival Medicis for $2.6 billion in a deal that will
add Botox competitor Dysport and other skin care drugs to its
portfolio.
Valeant, the largest publicly traded drugmaker in Canada,
has been on an acquisition spree since its 2010 takeover by
Biovail Corp. Chief Executive Michael Pearson prefers growth
through acquisitions to heavy spending on research. The
drugmaker has been bulking up its skin care portfolio in the
United States in recent months.