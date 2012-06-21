June 21 Canadian drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it expects 2012
results to be at the top end of its previous forecast range.
The company on May 3 raised its 2012 cash earnings forecast
by 50 cents per share to a range of $4.45 to $4.70. It expects
revenue of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion in the year.
The company, which has made a string of acquisitions this
year, said the forecast does not include recently announced
deals such as Natur Produkt International JSC, Acne Free, Swiss
Herbal Life Ltd and OraPharma.
Shares of the company closed at C$49.12 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)