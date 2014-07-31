BRIEF-Ventas Inc says buys medical campus in Rhode Island
* Says purchased life science, research and medical campus in Providence, Rhode Island from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII
(Corrects to show that Valeant based in Laval, Quebec, not Toronto)
July 31 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Thursday said it remains on the hunt for other companies, including makers of innovative contact lenses, as it presses on with efforts to take over Botox-maker Allergan Inc .
On a conference call with investors, Valeant Chief Executive Officer Michael Pearson said the company will not be content to remain the No. 4 global player in the contact lens industry.
Valeant officials said Allergan shareholders would profit more through a merger with Laval, Quebec-based Valeant than remaining a standalone company.
The company said Allergan shareholders would receive about twice as much cash earnings per share - meaning profits adjusted for one-time items - in 2016 with a merged company, than if Allergan were to remain independent.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Group made up of Advent International, Permira and one comprised of Bain Capital, Cinven each made formal 58 euros/share offers for Germany's Stada- FT Source text : http://on.ft.com/2nlale3 Further company coverage:
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest four Pennsylvania hospitals