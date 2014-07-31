(Corrects to show that Valeant based in Laval, Quebec, not Toronto)

July 31 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Thursday said it remains on the hunt for other companies, including makers of innovative contact lenses, as it presses on with efforts to take over Botox-maker Allergan Inc .

On a conference call with investors, Valeant Chief Executive Officer Michael Pearson said the company will not be content to remain the No. 4 global player in the contact lens industry.

Valeant officials said Allergan shareholders would profit more through a merger with Laval, Quebec-based Valeant than remaining a standalone company.

The company said Allergan shareholders would receive about twice as much cash earnings per share - meaning profits adjusted for one-time items - in 2016 with a merged company, than if Allergan were to remain independent.

