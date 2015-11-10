By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, Nov 9 Mutual fund Sequoia's loss on
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International underscores the
danger of placing a big bet on an individual stock. But while
Sequoia is an extreme example, it is not the only mutual fund
doing it.
Some 13 other domestic U.S. equity funds that manage more
than $1 billion in assets have placed 10 percent or more of
their portfolio in a single company, according to data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper unit, with three of them holding above
15 percent. [Table below]
For some investment advisers, that is a worry.
"If you start to see something with more than 10 or 15
percent, then you start to question the very purpose of having
that mutual fund," said Tim Courtney, chief investment officer
of Exencial Wealth Advisors of Oklahoma City, which has $1.4
billion under management.
Concentration is a hot topic in the industry since the
souring of Sequoia's bet on Valeant, a stock that
accounted for 29 percent of its assets at the end of June.
Valeant shares have since dropped more than 60 percent,
pulling Sequoia's total return for 2015 to negative 8.9 percent
as of Friday, trailing all peers, according to Morningstar.
The gamble on Valeant was extreme in an industry known for
risk aversion, and by far the most concentrated bet among $1
billion-plus domestic funds. The only mutual fund with a higher
allocation to its top security at mid-year was Nysa Fund
, a tiny small-cap portfolio with 35 percent of assets
in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, according to Lipper.
The case for concentration is that a well-chosen stock can
magnify a portfolio manager's best ideas over time, and that
blow-ups like Valeant are rare. But often the payoff on a
concentrated bet depends on timing.
Take for instance the $3.4 billion Putnam Equity Spectrum
Fund which was close to Sequoia in concentration with
20 percent of assets in satellite-TV provider Dish Network Corp
as of Sept. 30. Dish had been a rising stock in 2014,
but has slumped this year, helping drag the fund 8.78 percent
into the negative, according to Morningstar.
Another concentrated fund is the well-known Fairholme Fund
, which had almost half its assets in insurer American
International Group at the end of last year. Manager
Bruce Berkowitz since cut the AIG stake to 10 percent as of Sept
30, for reasons a spokesman declined to discuss.
Fund Name NASDAQ name of top % of portfolio
Ticker holding
Sequoia Fund SEQUX VALEANT 29 pct
PHARMACEUTICALS
INTERNATIONAL
INC ORD
Putnam Equity PYSAX DISH NETWORK 20 pct
Spectrum Fund;A CORP ORD
CGM Focus Fund CGMFX LENNAR CORP ORD 17 pct
Voya Corporate LEXCX UNION PACIFIC 16 pct
Leaders Trust CORP ORD
Fund
AMG Yacktman YAFFX PROCTER & GAMBLE 13 pct
Focused CO ORD
Fund;Svc
sources: Lipper, fund disclosures
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Alan Crosby)