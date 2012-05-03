BRIEF-Labcorp to acquire pathology associates medical laboratories from Providence Health & Services and Catholic Health Initiatives
Feb 23 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
May 3 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a quarterly loss hurt in part by higher costs.
The company also said it would buy a few assets of University Medical Pharmaceuticals Corp, which is focused on skincare products, for about $64 million plus potential milestones.
The transaction is expected to close by the middle of the year.
First-quarter net loss was $12.9 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a net income of $6.5 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 52 percent to $856 million. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
Feb 23 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
FRANKFURT, Feb 23 Buyout firm Advent International raised the stakes in a battle for German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel on Thursday with a 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer, giving management until Monday to respond.