May 3 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc posted a bigger-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit and raised its forecast for the year as acquisitions boost sales, sending its shares to a nine-year high.

The drugmaker, which has made a number of acquisitions this year, said it would buy some assets from skincare products maker University Medical Pharmaceuticals Corp for about $64 million.

The deal, latest in an acquisition spree that started about four years ago, will close by the middle of 2012, Valeant said in a statement on Thursday.

"With our current over performance in the base business, the achievement of higher synergies from our acquisitions completed in 2011 and the addition of the acquisitions consummated in 2012, we are pleased to significantly increase our cash EPS guidance...," Valeant CEO Michael Pearson said.

The company now expects earnings of $4.45 to $4.70 per share, up from its earlier forecast of $3.95 to $4.20 per share.

Total revenue is expected to be $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion, higher than the $3.1 billion to $3.4 billion range the company had earlier estimated.

Net loss for the first quarter was $12.9 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a net income of $6.5 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 99 cents per share.

Revenue rose 52 percent to $856 million.

Analysts, on an average, had expected a profit of 98 cents, on revenue of $796.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Toronto-listed shares of the company rose 6 percent to C$58.98 -- their highest in about 9 years -- on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)