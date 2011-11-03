(Figures in U.S. dollars)
Nov 3 Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX.TO) reported
a third-quarter profit on Thursday after a loss a year earlier
when restructuring charges and other costs hurt the drugmaker's
results.
The specialty drugmaker, formed a year ago after Biovail
bought U.S.-based Valeant and assumed the Valeant name, said
its revenue in the quarter more than doubled, largely due to
gains from the merger. Quarterly revenue was $600.6 million, up
from $208.3 million, a year earlier.
The Mississauga, Ontario-based drugmaker said its generics
business and its U.S. dermatology division are both performing
better than expected.
Net income in the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $40.9 million
or 13 cents a share. That compared with a year-earlier loss of
$207.9 million or $1.27 a share.
The company narrowed its 2011 cash earnings forecast to
2.80 to $2.95 a share, from a prior range of $2.70 to $3.00 a
share.
Valeant said the prior forecast included a potential $45
million milestone payment from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) in the
fourth quarter for the U.S. launch of epilepsy drug Potiga.
However, the launch and subsequent milestone payment is now
expected to occur in the first quarter of 2012, Valeant said.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha)