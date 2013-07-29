BRIEF-Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for the Brazil market
* Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for the Brazil market
July 29 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , which has offered to buy Bausch & Lomb Holdings for $8.7 billion, said it may slash 10 to 15 percent of the combined company's workforce.
Valeant, which expects to get regulatory nod by early August, said severance plans for the United States and Canada have been finalized.
The company also said it is plans to consolidate some locations.
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc announces termination of its agreement to acquire Soluble Systems Llc
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.