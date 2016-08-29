NEW YORK Aug 29 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc was sued on Monday by buyers
of its drugs, who claimed they were forced to pay exorbitant
prices stemming from the Canadian company's ties to a specialty
pharmacy that helped boost sales.
In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, the plaintiffs accused Valeant of violating the
federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and
sought compensatory and triple damages.
The defendants include Andrew Davenport, who had been chief
executive of the specialty pharmacy, Philidor RX Services LLC,
according to the complaint.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)