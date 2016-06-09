BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
NEW YORK, June 9 The U.S. government has joined a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the Salix unit of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc of paying illegal kickbacks to doctors to induce them to prescribe its products, and submitting false claims for the products to Medicaid and Medicare.
According to a filing made public on Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the alleged improper conduct occurred from January 2009 to December 2013, predating Valeant's purchase of Salix last year.
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.